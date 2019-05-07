IEC official suspended over roadside ballot boxes

The commission also confirmed that voting stations in Ginsberg, outside King William’s Town, and in Idutywa - both in the Eastern Cape - encountered problems. There, election staff and voters were prevented from conducting voting due to community unrest.

“The matter has been reported to the police to investigate. It is a criminal offence to interfere with the duties of election. Police have warned that any disruptions to the elections will not be tolerated and an increased police presence is planned for areas where protest and civil unrest is anticipated,” the statement said.

However despite these glitches, the IEC said it was “satisfied overall” with how the first day of special voting went.

“Reports showed that with the exception of a handful of minor incidents, special voting proceeded as planned,” the statement read.

Mamabolo added: “As a test run of our planning and preparations, today was a very solid and encouraging start. It has given us the opportunity to put our plans, systems and logistics to the test and see where we may need to focus our attention on Wednesday.”