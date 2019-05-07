Pray for Cyril Ramaphosa, vote for Mmusi Maimane, says Helen Zille

Over nine weeks between January and March, at least 22 people were killed in targeted fashion in one of the bloodiest bursts of violence in the Bay's townships.

Police believe the earlier killings were sparked by a clash between small business owners over the R21m municipal drain-cleaning deal.

"What happened when they gave their friends R21m, they killed each other, more than 20 people here in this city. They were killed because of corruption."

Referring to the IPTS buses, Bhanga said the buses had been standing idle since 2010, but when the DA took over, they were running within a year.

"The buses work. We employed people here from the northern areas," he said.

Zille said that while the DA was governing the Bay, via a coalition government, for two years, they managed to stop corrupt tenders and get rid of 9,000 pit toilets.

"Our job is to bring all the blue people together in South Africa. We are building a new majority to take power away from these corrupt crooks and looters," she said.

"We must pray for everyone, but you don't have to vote for everyone.

"Pray for Cyril [Ramaphosa] but vote for Mmusi [Maimane]. This is what we must do.

"We need you to put us into power so that we can look after the [tax] money and spend it on the right things."