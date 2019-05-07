Why BLF and not Malema? Andile Mngxitama cries bias over hate speech verdict

"Then there was the Constitutional Court which said the song 'umama uyajabula mangishaya amabhunu' is protected, and that is the highest court in the land. So we are not worried at all.

"We will appeal and win because this is a clear bias against BLF because we are the only genuine voice of black people. That ruling that our slogan is hate speech is a nonsensical ruling. We are not going to apologise within 30 days as instructed by the court, but we will instead appeal," he said.

According to Mngxitama, the finding against his party was part of an agenda to stand in their way and prevent them getting into parliament as they contest the general elections on Wednesday.

Mngxitama said that as long as BLF remained on the ballot "it is victory for me because the real mission of all the racist complaints against us was to see us blocked from participating in these elections".