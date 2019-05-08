All set for the polls – but brace for headwinds

“We need to address economic development. You can’t have cohesion in our country if you don’t have decent jobs for people, and that is why we are paying a lot of attention to SMMEs and looking at luring investment not only from off-shore, but locals.”

The scandal-ridden Nelson Mandela Bay metro, run by a coalition led by mayor Mongameli Bobani, of the UDM, has been denounced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as “dysfunctional”.

Mabuyane said coalitions were about “trade-offs” and were not sustainable in the long term. He said there needed to be a clear vision which the ANC would implement if it won a majority in the metro.

He said the party had done “relatively well” in Buffalo City, rolling out housing to “95%” of residents in Mdantsane.

However, the party had to cut red tape, hampering delivery.

The DA’s premier candidate, Nqaba Bhanga, was equally confident his party would fare well. “We are aware some people will protest by not voting, but the best way to protest is to vote for a new government,” he told the Dispatch. He, too, said the current “coalition of corruption” in Nelson Mandela Bay could not continue.

In August, DA mayor Athol Trollip was controversially ousted through a motion of no confidence by opposition parties and DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati.

He said people were dying in the metro as they fought over money gained through corrupt activities. He also emphasised growing business as the way forward for the country.

“If you want business to prosper, you must have a decisive president. Ramaphosa is run by the ANC. He is not decisive.”

The DA would be placing a strong focus on BCM, he said.

“I have never seen such a municipality which collapses in front of people’s eyes. “We are going to target the problem buildings in areas like Quigney, which I visited recently. Nobody enforces by-laws in BCM. There are are no services in Mdantsane. We have to remove the ANC in this metro.”