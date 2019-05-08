ANC's Oscar Mabuyane promises better economic prospects

Eastern Cape ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane has promised voters that if the ruling party wins the elections it is going to change the economic outlook of the province.

Mabuyane was speaking to TimesLive after casting his vote at his former school Zilimbola junior secondary school in Deberha village at Engcobo, about 85km from Mthatha, on Wednesday.

The province's most powerful politician was very optimistic about a decisive victory for the ANC after Wednesday’s poll.

“We're hoping for a very solid victory for the ANC. The ANC must get a majority and we will be comfortable with the majority for the ANC so that the ANC must continue to rule, continue to govern our country, implementing its policies and manifesto without any coalition.”

Mabuyane said one of the priorities for the ANC would be to grow the economy by creating job opportunities for the people and dealing with the issue of corruption.

“We're definitely going to turn around the economic outlook of our province,” he said emphatically.

“We're promising our voters the implementation of the ANC manifesto. We want our people to have a belief and trust in the ANC and the ANC must also be able to help our people by getting competent leadership that must be able to effectively deliver on the manifesto.”

Mabuyane said the ANC manifest addresses all the challenges people are complaining about.

“It's quite comprehensive, it's thorough; it just needs policies that must be developed to further the work that the government has been doing since 1994.”

He also believes that although the ANC government has done relatively well, it must deal with the issue of corruption “so we'll be able to make our country better and take it to another level”.