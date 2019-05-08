Athol Trollip casts his vote
DA Federal Chairperson Athol Trollip urged residents to vote, saying he was voting for change in the 2019 National Elections.
Speaking outside in Port Elizabeth, he said: “Finally the day has broken and it is a beautiful day and there was some nice rain last night.”
Former #NelsonMandelaBay mayor #AtholTrollip is ready to vote.#SAelections2019— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 8, 2019
Unsurprisingly, Trollip said he was voting for the DA.
“I am voting for change in this country and I am really looking forward to it,” he said.
“It is an important day for our country and the least South Africans can do is to go and vote at least once every five years to exercise your democratic right and to send a message to government whether you are happy with the way things are going or if you want change,” he said.
He said voting was the beauty of any democracy.
“People can choose and the choice it entirely up to them,” he said.