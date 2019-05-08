Bobani casts his vote - urges residents to do the same

Wearing a UDM flag draped over his shoulders, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani strutted into the KwaMagxaki community hall to cast his vote on Wednesday for the 2019 National Elections.

Bobani said he had visited other areas earlier on in the day before heading to his voting station.

"So far, we have not yet received any problems in the city," he said.

Bobani encouraged residents to go and vote.

"We are expecting more than 600,000 people to go and vote."