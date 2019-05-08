Bobani casts his vote - urges residents to do the same
Wearing a UDM flag draped over his shoulders, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani strutted into the KwaMagxaki community hall to cast his vote on Wednesday for the 2019 National Elections.
Bobani said he had visited other areas earlier on in the day before heading to his voting station.
"So far, we have not yet received any problems in the city," he said.
Bobani encouraged residents to go and vote.
"We are expecting more than 600,000 people to go and vote."
Asked what he would be doing after casting his vote, Bobani said: "I will be moving around checking if there is any problems in the city."
"We want to ensure voting happens without any problems. We are not expecting any problems but if there are any challenges ... we are ready.
He said Nelson Mandela Bay voters were "disciplined".
"I thank our residents and the political parties who are also very disciplined as there have been no reports of infighting," he said.
#NelsonMandelaBay mayor #BobaniMongameli#SAElections2019— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 8, 2019
? @SiyamtandaCapa pic.twitter.com/Db2pDPpTOE