Boycott flip-flop as Nompumelelo, Ducats residents turn out in numbers

Voting at Nompumelelo and Ducats townships in East London was going smoothly on Wednesday morning.

Both areas were wracked by violent protests earlier this month.

Voters queued from 6am in anticipation of making their mark at the polls.

When the Dispatch arrived in Nompumelelo, about 120 people were waiting patiently outside Floradale Intermediate School.

There was a festive atmosphere as music played from sound systems and informal traders prepared meals for the hungry voters.

Parties, in particular the ANC and EFF, were out in full force in their colours.

At an EFF stall set up outside the voting station, a party representative said voting was peaceful. Several people sought to buy EFF merchandise from the stall.

Thulani Mzila, a Nompumelelo resident and school principal, said initially people had said they would not be voting, but the turnout had been very good.

"I think the organisation has been very successful by the IEC. I also think after the Jacob Zuma era, people are encouraged to vote again," he said.