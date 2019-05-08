Concern over 'disappearing' ink mark on voter thumbs

The African Transformation Movement in the province has expressed concern about the quality of ink being used in the elections.

Speaking at the IEC provincial results operations centre at the East London ICC, ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the party had received reports of ink “disappearing” from the thumbs of voters.

“We first came across this during the two days of special voting. We also received reports of problems with zip scanners (used to capture data),” Ntshona said.

“This now appears to be carrying on today. With people being able to vote anywhere in the province, it means they could vote in Mthatha and then drive to King William's Town where they can vote again. It's a major concern for us.”

The party had alerted both the IEC and other parties to these concerns.

“One of our recommendations is that a freeze is put on the counting of special votes,” Ntshona said.​