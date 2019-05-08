Politics

East London early risers hit queues

By Madeleine Chaput - 08 May 2019
ANC officials campaign outside Dalukukhanya Primary School in Mdantsane
Image: ALAN EASON

Early risers queued at East London voting stations to cast their votes before 8 am on Wednesday, but those who slept in managed to enjoy a seamless and hassle-free voting process in the afternoon.

A short queue at Gonubie Pets Haven voting station.
Image: ALAN EASON

Voting had quietened down by 12pm, with shorter queues seen at voting stations in Mdantsane, Parkridge, Parkside, City Hall and Gonubie.

In some areas no queues were seen and voters could mark their ballots with an 'X' without having to wait in line.

An IEC Official at the Gonubie Pets Haven voting station said the morning was extremely busy, but the process went very well.

“We haven't had any problems and things are going much quicker and easier now. It's not as busy as this morning,”she said.​

