East London early risers hit queues

Voting had quietened down by 12pm, with shorter queues seen at voting stations in Mdantsane, Parkridge, Parkside, City Hall and Gonubie.

In some areas no queues were seen and voters could mark their ballots with an 'X' without having to wait in line.

An IEC Official at the Gonubie Pets Haven voting station said the morning was extremely busy, but the process went very well.

“We haven't had any problems and things are going much quicker and easier now. It's not as busy as this morning,”she said.​