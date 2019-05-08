East London early risers hit queues
Early risers queued at East London voting stations to cast their votes before 8 am on Wednesday, but those who slept in managed to enjoy a seamless and hassle-free voting process in the afternoon.
Voting had quietened down by 12pm, with shorter queues seen at voting stations in Mdantsane, Parkridge, Parkside, City Hall and Gonubie.
In some areas no queues were seen and voters could mark their ballots with an 'X' without having to wait in line.
An IEC Official at the Gonubie Pets Haven voting station said the morning was extremely busy, but the process went very well.
“We haven't had any problems and things are going much quicker and easier now. It's not as busy as this morning,”she said.