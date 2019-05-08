Elderly arrive early in Makhanda

Elderly voters were lined up outside voting stations in Makhanda (Grahamstown) townships long before electoral officials opened the doors at 7am.

An official, who asked not to be named, said everything was going well at Noluthando Hall, DD Siwisa School and the Indoor Sports Centre, all in Joza township.

“There were already a number of old age people waiting outside at 6am. Everything is going smoothly without any hassles and party agents are co-operating well with IEC officials,” the official said.

By lunchtime, the numbers of voters in the various queues had declined compared to when the voting stations opened.​