Google celebrates SA elections

Google, the world's biggest internet search engine, made sure to commemorate this year's election with a custom Google Doodle replacing the third letter of their name with a ballot box featuring the South African flag.

Google traditionally replaces its logo with 'doodles' to signify what the global company regards as events of great historical significance.

Clicking the image takes the browser to a page filled with links to election coverage and information.

Both South Africa's government and the Independent Electoral Commission shared the doodle to their Twitter audiences.