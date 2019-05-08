'If Nando's was a political party, I would vote for them'
Voters were given reason to exercise their democratic right with the incentive of discounted meals at major restaurants around the country.
Restaurants such as Wimpy and Nando's discounted prices for voters on some of their items as millions of people flocked to the polls.
Some thought the notions were noble while others were left disappointed.
Sfiso Mthethwa thought Nandos was being cute by slashing the price for a quarter chicken and chips to less than half its cost.
“Nandos is apparently doing R25 for a quarter chicken and chips today. Sorta like a throwback to 1994 prices. Cute.”
Teboho Letanta praised the franchise for its ability to remain consistent in its ability to remain relevant.
“If Nando's was a political party, I would vote ‘em for their consistent brilliance, maybe they need to form part of [a] government strategy team on unemployment, I bet they will come up with the best solution to current unemployment with ease.”
Our democracy isn’t having a quarter life crisis, it’s just getting started. Show us your voter’s thumb and get your ¼ chicken, chips and roll for only R25. Limited to 300 meals per restaurant. T&Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/qTEkVHqD7W— NandosSA (@NandosSA) May 7, 2019
While some were musing on the benefits of voting today, others questioned what they would benefit from the elections in the long run.
Khanya Thembane hoped that voting would open up the economy and allow graduates to be employed. “#AfterIVote Graduates need to be employed.”
Tshepiso Lovey tweeted: “The issue of RDP houses, informal settlements and land need to be treated as a number one priority.”
Others simply wanted the unemployment rate to drop.
“We just want our unemployed brothers and sisters to get jobs so that they can put food on the table.”
Don’t forget to celebrate #VotingDay with us! Join us for a FREE Cup of Famous Wimpy Coffee. Just show us that you’ve made your mark. #CupsForVotes pic.twitter.com/A91WmYDw2d— Wimpy South Africa (@wimpy_sa) May 6, 2019