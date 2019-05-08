Jacob Zuma's prediction: 'There will be no surprises in these elections'

Former president Jacob Zuma says he does not anticipate any upsets in the 2019 general elections.

Zuma told journalists on Wednesday that South Africans should expect this year's results to be dominated by the three big parties: the ANC, DA and EFF.

"I am confident things will happen the way everybody expects. Big parties will be in the front, smaller ones will follow. It's a question of what is the distance between the big and small," said Zuma.

The former president was in a joyful mood, despite admitting to suffering from a bout of flu just after he cast his vote at Ntolwane Primary School in his home village of kwaNxamalala on Wednesday.