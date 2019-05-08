Mlibo Qoboshiyane joins voters in Mthatha

“It is a privilege that came with our democracy.”

That is how Mzubanzi Madyibi from Viedgesville in former Transkei describing taking part in the country’s sixth national and provincial elections.

Madyibi arrived at the Mthatha town hall voting station before 7am to cast his ballot.

"We struggled a lot as black people and my vote is my way of making my voice heard. I can make choices and choose who I vote for. I am happy because this us what our forefathers died fighting for in the struggle.”

Fundile Jalile, said when he arrived at the voting station he was number 10 in the line. He said standing in the queue was worth it.

“I am exercising my right to vote in a democratic state, something we did not have before,” he said.

Provincial legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane joined the queue with his wife.

"The excitement is overwhelming. Every legitimate government requires people to vote," said Qoboshiyane. “I think this is a confirmation that people of South Africa over the past 25 years are quite happy to see the democratic breakthrough in order to ensure they are moving the country forward.”

He encouraged people to come in their numbers.