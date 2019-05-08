Politics

Open ballot boxes delay Komani voting

By Tembile Sgqolana - 08 May 2019
Image: Tembile Sigqolana

In Komani voting was delayed for more than an hour in Zone 1 at Ezibeleni township after open ballot boxes were spotted.

The process came to an abrupt halt when DA councillor Sakhumzi Mkhunqe noticed the irregular ballot boxes.

He said: "I had to stop the process as the boxes were not sealed. We waited for more than an hour and now voting has started again."

Mkhunqe said new, sealed  ballot boxes were brought in and the ballot papers were transferred from the open box.

