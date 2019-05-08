Peace, calm reign at Eastern Cape voting stations
Communities have high expectations from this election
Eastern Cape voters came out en masse and were patient, stoic and chilled in their respective queues at the polls yesterday.
Eastern Cape voters came out en masse and were patient, stoic and chilled in their respective queues at the polls yesterday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.