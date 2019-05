Voting got underway an hour late at Sinebongo village in Amalinda, according to people at the polls.

According to voter Pumla Ketevu, who queued from 4am on Wednesday, the station only opened to voters at 7.55am.

"The station was supposed to open at 7am, but we were told that the area manager was running late," she said.

"I have voted now and am on my way home."

Voting continues until 9pm on Wednesday.