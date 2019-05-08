Politics

Polling underway in Makhanda

08 May 2019
Hundreds of residents started queuing at the Extension 9 Hall in Joza township, Makhanda
Image: Loyiso Dyongman

In Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown, hundreds of residents started queuing at the Extension 9 Hall in Joza township early on Wednesday morning.

First-time voter Aviwe Ndawuni, 20, said she was expecting government to provide services to the people after the  elections. Ndawuni, who took a gap year due to "financial issues", called for free education.

An excited Nomaxabiso Zakade, 75, said she woke up at 6am feeling she could not stay away from the polls. “I want to participate in everything that is done by other people in the country.”

