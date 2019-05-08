Queuing to vote - and for free coffee

After marking their ballots on Wednesday, voters could enjoy a cup of Wimpy Coffee on the house.

Gonubie Kings Mall Wimpy franchisee, Sjoukje Le Roux said that the initiative started during the last national elections in 2014 and that people had flocked to Wimpy for their free dose of caffeine.

“It's been the busiest day of the year for us. We had a lot of people come in this morning so it was very hectic. It's slowed down a bit now,” said Le Roux.