Seventeen voting stations remain closed, reports IEC

Seventeen voting stations were still closed on Wednesday at 11.30am - but voting is generally “proceeding well”.

IEC head Sy Mamabolo made this announcement at noon on Wednesday during a press conference at the national results operation centre in Pretoria.

“South Africans are out there in their numbers. Nothing is going to dissuade them from recording their political choices,” said Mamabolo.

Fourteen of the 17 voting stations that were still closed were in KwaZulu-Natal.

Without disclosing the precise reasons, the IEC said in a statement this was "due to access challenges".

"The Electoral Commission is working closely with security agencies supported by government departments to open these stations as soon as possible and (when it is) safe for voters and election staff."

Hiccups with IEC officials arriving late for work and ballot papers running out or being delivered late to voting stations were resolved by 9am.