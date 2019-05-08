WATCH | Premier Phumulo Masualle at the polls
Jobs and economic recovery was on the mind of Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle said, as he voted at Beaconhurst school in Beacon Bay, Buffalo City, early on election day.
He said the next government would need to focus on creating employment and getting the economy fired up.
He told DispatchLive: "I know the effort as been put in and I know we can do more."
He said the next term of govermement would see the ANC "dealing with economic fortunes of the country. There are far too many people unemployed. We need an economy that will fire on all engines and hopefully see more people in employment."
Top of his list of issues was trying to get the people of SA to become more involved in the new economic drive.
Making productive use of land was also on his mind. He said the country had "a lot of land".