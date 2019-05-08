WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa calls unsuspecting voters on the phone

"Whisper to me who you voted for, I wont tell any one," President Cyril Ramaphosa joked during telephonic conversations he had with voters at the ANC's voter call centre in Centurion on Wednesday afternoon.

After casting his ballot in Soweto, Ramaphosa went to the call centre where he personally called people to inquire whether they had voted.

"This is Cyril Ramaphosa calling you…You know that today is the day to vote," Ramaphosa said to Ntombifuthi who said she had just voted for the ANC.