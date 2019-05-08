WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa calls unsuspecting voters on the phone
"Whisper to me who you voted for, I wont tell any one," President Cyril Ramaphosa joked during telephonic conversations he had with voters at the ANC's voter call centre in Centurion on Wednesday afternoon.
After casting his ballot in Soweto, Ramaphosa went to the call centre where he personally called people to inquire whether they had voted.
"This is Cyril Ramaphosa calling you…You know that today is the day to vote," Ramaphosa said to Ntombifuthi who said she had just voted for the ANC.
#SAElections2019 WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa calls a voter to to encourage them to cast their ballot. pic.twitter.com/WsRbIVPqAw— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) May 8, 2019
Ramaphosa asked her to "whisper" to him who she had voted for.
"You voted for me? Oh, thank you. Thank you," he said.
Ramaphosa had a long conversation with another woman who refused to tell him who she had voted for.
"She said she voted but she wouldn't tell me who she voted for," he said after the call.
Other calls the president tried to make went straight to voicemail while a few numbers he tried to call did not exist.
"As long as you voted for the ANC I am grateful," Ramaphosa said to another person.
One person cut the call after Ramaphosa introduced himself.
Ramaphosa also did an Instagram Live video with DJ Tira who told him he was on his way to Durban to vote.
Earlier, after voting, Ramaphosa said he was concerned about sporadic protests across the country.
"I am most concerned about those who are protesting. Because when you protest and say you don’t vote, you are basically saying, 'I don’t want to have a voice. I am closing my mouth and closing even the ears of those who should listen'," he said.
Ramaphosa said only when people voted could their voice be heard.
"It is only when you vote that those issues you are concerned about can actually be addressed. And I always said to our people who want to address and not vote, that is not the right way of raising your issues," he said.