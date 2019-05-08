WATCH | No voting at Majuba Village in Eastern Cape's KwaBhaca

About 15 Majuba villagers, near Mount Frere, have continued to lock the gate of a local voting station, preventing voters from casting their ballots.

There has been no voting at the village in KwaBhaca area since Monday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the days set aside for special votes, elderly residents were also prevented from voting.

The residents have locked the gates of Majuba Junior Secondary School, preventing any entry, and leaving IEC officials locked inside the school.

Community leader Andile Ngxongwana said they decided in a meeting prior to the elections not to vote.

He said their decision stemmed from lack of service delivery from their local Umzimvubu municipality.

Ngxongwana said not a single vote was cast from their village.

“We don't have water, electricity and road in this village. We have been raising that to the municipality for years and they have never given us a satisfactory answer,” said Ngxongwana. Children have to cross a river which sometimes gets full after heavy rains, posing a safety risk to them.

However, Ngxongwana said they will not burn nor destroy public or private properties.

“We resolved not to burn anything because that is not good; and we still want services.

“We will leave here at 9pm when voting closes. We want a report back from the municipality about our grievances.”​