WATCH | President urges South Africans to get out and vote
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa calls on all South African's to vote in this year's elections.
#SAElections2019 Today has been declared public holiday. Let us a go and exercise our hard won democratic right to vote. Voting stations open at 7h00 and close at 21h00. pic.twitter.com/BEtrkXbLnu— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 8, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa, the man at the helm of the ANC, has to embody many different characters in order to reach all his audiences. We followed Cyril Ramaphosa on his campaign trail to show you his different faces.