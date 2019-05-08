Politics

WATCH | President urges South Africans to get out and vote

08 May 2019

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa calls on all South African's to vote in this year's elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the man at the helm of the ANC, has to embody many different characters in order to reach all his audiences. We followed Cyril Ramaphosa on his campaign trail to show you his different faces.

