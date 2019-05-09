ANC projected to win 57.3% of national vote, as Gauteng coalition looms: CSIR

The ANC is projected to win 57.3% of the national vote and will drop below 50% in Gauteng, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said on Thursday, based on voting trends thus far.

The government scientific research body has projected the end result accurately at a very early stage in the counting, in the past.

According to its model, the DA will win 21.6% of the vote and the EFF 9.5%. Both the ANC and the DA are set to get a lower proportion of the vote than in the 2014 election in which the ANC won 62.1% and the DA 22.1%. The EFF will grow to 9.5% from 6.35% in 2014, and will probably show the strongest growth of any party.

Real danger lurks for the ANC in Gauteng, which the CSIR projects will get 48.7% making a coalition government in the province inevitable.