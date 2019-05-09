DA mulls objecting to election result

Moriarty said the DA had 48 hours from when voting stations closed at 9pm on Wednesday to decide whether or not to object to the results.

“That is still under discussion. We are considering everything,” he said.

“Not only is it the right thing to do, it is also the outcome of a judgment set out by the Constitutional Court in Tlokwe.”

The court had previously ruled that the 2013 Tlokwe by-elections in the North West were not free and fair.

Moriarty said the apex court had set the standard.

“Now we have to ask ourselves does this [Constitutional] Court tell us the standard is free and fair, [and] does the evidence say that this election was not free and fair? That is where we are having our conversation right now,” he said.