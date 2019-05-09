Mixed emotions as ANC dominates results in Mthatha

While capturing of votes at the Mthatha stadium for the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Municipality wards continues, voters on the ground have mixed emotions about the indication that ANC might win the elections.

The capturing of the KSD 36 wards is expected to round up before 12 o'clock.

One of the voters, Siyabulela Mnywele said he us not happy with the ANC. "I don't hate the ANC but I'm not happy with how it governs," said Mnywele, a qualified teacher.

The 28-year-old now works as a taxi conductor due to lack of unemployment and said his family had high hopes that as a first graduate at his home that he would eleviate them.

"The ANC does not care about the youth and unemployment in this country. I wanted another party to govern. I completed a postgraduate certificate in education in 2017 yet to this date I am unemployed. ANC employs their families and friends," he said.

Another vote said Khumbulani Nondonga ANC has been promising the youth employment for years.

He echoed Mnywele about the lack of jobs while he continues to job hunt. "In this municipality(KSD) we live in filth. We want the ANC to intervene in this municipality because nepotism glares here. We want jobs," he said.

By 8:44 today the percentages were as follows: