‘Organised’ FF+ proves a surprise
Party eschewed rallies for other types of networking, expert says
The surprise performance of the Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) nationally and provincially has been attributed to the party’s “strong network” by political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.