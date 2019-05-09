WATCH | People in EFF regalia caught on camera 'violently manhandling' elderly woman

The video left social media users fuming and the debate raged on after the response by Malema on Twitter.

"Lest you forget! We've had 'your people' kick women at Luthuli House. Hit people with glass water jugs in the head. Such manhandling of anyone is abhorrent but let's not play holy holy ...‚" read one response.

Another read: " @Julius_S_Malema I hope you know some of these people here. She didn't deserve that treatment. Regardless of party or skin colour. She is still human and deserves respect. I dearly hope Magogo is okay and didn't get her democratic rights violated."

A third comment read: "What's there to investigate??? .... they are your product...."

Malema has also came under fire for sharing videos of people who filmed themselves in the ballot box voting for his party. Recording your vote and taking a picture of the ballot paper is illegal‚ according to the rules of the elections.

The IEC warned people posting photos of their ballot papers on Twitter with this message: "It is a criminal offence to reveal how you or someone else has voted by posting a marked ballot. If found guilty of this offence‚ you could face a fine or up to a year in jail. Please respect the electoral law of this country and remove your tweet."

Source: TMG Digital.