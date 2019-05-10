‘COPE is broke’ and other failures
Smaller parties lost in the wilderness among the other heavy hitters
The poor performance at the ballot box of most of the new and smaller parties has served as a “wake-up” call that politics is no walk in the park.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.