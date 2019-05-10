"We will bring the ANC down" says Floyd Shivambu
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is adamant that the ANC will not win the Gauteng province with an outright majority.
Speaking on the sidelines at the Results Operations Centre in Tshwane on Thursday evening, a confident Shivambu warned those sympathetic to the governing party not to get too excited as voting had not been completed.
"One thing which we can categorically say right now is that there will not be an outright winner in Gauteng. So those Twitter fools and all sort of semi illiterate people who were celebrating the victory of the ANC, did so prematurely," said Shivambu.
"In terms of our own internal process, the EFF has doubled its 2014 and 2016 votes in terms of the turnout in Gauteng. I can tell you now that when the results come in the board to complete Soweto and the metros, the ANC will not be an outright winner in Gauteng," he emphasized.
The ANC is sitting at 57.22% with only 54.02% votes counted provincially, followed by the DA at 21.8% and the EFF at 10.08%.
In 2014, the ANC clinched Gauteng after it received 53.6% of the total votes in the province, winning 40 seats.
The DA came second sitting at 30.8% of the total votes provincially and won 23 seats, while the EFF came third with 10.3% of the total votes, winning just 8 seats.
However, it must be noted that the red berets managed to do so with just a year after the party was established and contested the elections for the very first time.
Now five years later, the EFF have shown a significant growth as it appears that the party will become the official opposition in at least three provinces in the bag, namely Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga.
Shivambu said he did not rule out any possible discussions of coalitions with any party, but had strict conditions for their political competitor who intended forming a partnership in government: implement EFF policies.
He said the current results were a last kick of dying horse, in reference to the ANC.
"It is the beginning of the fall of the ANC. Nobody ever thought the ANC would go below 60%, we have single handedly brought the ANC below 60% and we will defeat them..
"We will take government so that we can have a government that is guided by the principles of economic freedom," added Shivambu.
These elections were the toughest fought provincially since the dawn of democracy.
This is after the DA won two major metros - Johannesburg and Tshwane - during the local government elections.
The metros are now controlled by DA-led coalition governments with smaller parties, including the EFF - which is deemed to be the kingmaker in councils.