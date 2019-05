ANC lose 23 seats in provincial legislatures

The two biggest political parties, the ANC and DA, lost ground and legislative seats to smaller parties in the 2019 general elections.

Below is a breakdown of the seat allocations.

SEAT ALLOCATION FOR PROVINCIAL LEGISLATIVES:

Gauteng:

ANC: 37 (down 3)

DA: 20 (down 3)

EFF: 11 (up 3)

VF+: 3 (up 2)

IFP: 1 (no change)

ACDP: 1 (up 1)

Eastern Cape:

ANC: 44 (down 1)

DA: 10 (no change)

EFF: 5 (up 3)

UDM: 2 (down 2)

ATM: 1 (new)

VF+: 1 (up 1)

Free State:

ANC: 19 (down 3)

DA: 6 (down 1)

EFF: 4 (up 2)

VF+: 1 (no change)

KwaZulu Natal:

ANC: 44 (down 8 )

IFP: 13 (up 4)

DA: 11 (up 1)

EFF: 8 (up 6)

NFP: 1 (down 5)

MF: 1 (no change)

ATM: 1 (new)

ACDP: 1 (up 1)

Limpopo:

ANC: 40 (up 1)

EFF: 7 (up 1)

DA: 2 (down 1)

Mpumalanga:

ANC: 21 (down 3)

EFF: 4 (up 2)

DA: 3 (no change)

VF+: 1 (up 1)

BRA: 1 (no change)

Northern Cape:

ANC: 18 (down 2)

DA: 8 (up 1)

EFF: 3 (up 1)

VF+: 1 (up 1)

North West:

ANC: 21 (down 2)

EFF: 6 (up 1)

DA: 4 (no change)

VF+: 2 (up 1)

Western Cape:

DA: 24 (down 2)

ANC: 12 (down 2)

EFF: 2 (up 1)

GOOD: 1 (new)

ACDP: 1 (no change)

VF+: 1 (up 1)

ALJAMA: 1 (up 1)

Total Seats:

ANC: 256 (down 23)

DA: 88 (down 3)

EFF: 50 (up 20)

IFP: 14 (up 4)

VF+: 10 (up 7)

ACDP: 3 (up 2)

ATM: 2 (new)

UDM: 2 (down 2)

GOOD: 1 (new)

NFP: 1 (down 5)

MF: 1 (no change)

BRA: 1 (no change)

ALJAMA: 1 (up 1)