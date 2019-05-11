ANC wins poll with absolute majority 'but it's a dying party', says analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling ANC won re-election on Friday with an absolute majority in parliament, results showed, but with diminished support, complicating economic revival and anti-corruption efforts.

The results, published by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), are the party's worst national showing since Nelson Mandela led it to victory in 1994.

The ANC held a comfortable lead with 57.49 percent after 99 percent of voting districts were officially tallied. That means they will be mathematically assured more than 50 percent of votes cast in the final official tally, due to be announced Saturday.

Seats in parliament are allocated based on vote share and the party with the most representatives selects the president, who will be sworn in on May 25.

President Ramaphosa, 66, took over last year when the ANC forced then-president Jacob Zuma to resign after nine years dominated by corruption allegations and economic decline.

Results released by the IEC showed the ANC's closest rival, the main opposition DA, trailing with a distant 20.8 percent of the vote.

The EFF was in third place with 10.75 percent -- up four percentage points on 2014.