With 99% of votes counted, this is where the country stands

The DA, for the first time since 2004, will see its growth trajectory take a knock. The opposition party, which has enjoyed a growth in national support of between 4 and 6 percentage points in every election over the past 15 years, is now set to drop in support.

It had amassed only 3.6-million votes (20.78%) by Saturday morning, with 99.88% of all national ballots already verified. The party got 22.23% of the votes in 2014.

It is expected that the sixth parliament will see more red overalls and berets among its seats when it convenes for a swearing-in ceremony on May 22. The EFF has secured about 1.8-million votes, bringing its support base to 10.78% (from 6.35% in 2014). Out of the 48 parties on the national ballot paper, the EFF enjoyed the most growth overall.

At provincial level, the EFF is now the official opposition to the ANC in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West.

In Limpopo, the ANC claimed an overwhelming victory with 75.49%, while the EFF garnered 14.43% and the DA 5.4%.

In Mpumalanga, the ANC saw an 8% loss in support since 2014, bringing its total to 70.58%. The EFF doubled its support in the province to 12.79%, while the DA dropped slightly to 9.77%.

A similar trend was seen in the North West, where the ANC declined in its total support to 61.87% (from 67.39%), the EFF grew to 18.64% and the DA slumped to 11.18%.

Rather unsurprisingly, the DA emerged victorious in the Western Cape, with 1.1-million votes (55.45%) marked in its name – almost double that of its nearest competitor, the ANC, which came in at 28.64%. However, both parties suffered a decline in support in the province compared to 2014.