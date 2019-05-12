14 of the 48 parties that contested the elections to serve in National Assembly

Despite a record of 48 parties contesting the national elections, only 14 of them will serve in the National Assembly.

This is according to Electoral Commission chairperson Glen Mashinini, who announced the election results on Saturday.

“For the sixth time and the 26th year in a row, the majority party in the National Assembly of South Africa will be the ANC with 230 seats,” he said. The party is down by 19 seats in the National Assembly as it secured 57.7% of the vote nationally.

Mashinini announced that the official opposition in the sixth parliament will be the DA with 84 seats.

The EFF showed the most increase in seats with 44 seats in the National Assembly.

They are followed by the IFP with 14 seats, Freedom Front Plus with 10 and the ACDP with four seats.

The NFP, UDM, Good, Cope, ATM and AIC all received two seats each.

Al Jama’ah and the PAC will be in the Nation Assembly with one seat each.

“We had our share of multi parties contesting this round,” Mashinini said.

He said that the country remains a shining beacon of democracy and human rights.

These are the results for the following legislatures:

Eastern Cape

ANC 44 seats

DA 10 seats

EFF 5 seats

UDM 2 seats

FF+ 1 seat

AIC 1 seat

Free State

ANC is the majority party with 19 seats

DA is the official opposition with 6 seats

EFF 4 seats

FF+ 1 seat

Gauteng

ANC is the majority party in Gauteng is the ANC with 37 seats.

DA is the official opposition with 20 seats.

EFF 11 seats

FF+ 3 seats

ACDP 1 seat

IFP 1 seat

KwaZulu-Natal

ANC has 44 seats as the majority party.

The IFP is the official opposition with 13 seats.

ATM 1 seat

ACDP 1 seat

MF 1 seat

EFF 8 seats

DA 11 seats

Limpopo

The majority party in Limpopo is ANC with 38 seats

The official opposition is the EFF with 7 seats.

DA has 3 seats

FF+ 1 seat.

Mpumalanga

Majority party in Mpumalanga is the ANC with 22 seats.

Official opposition EFF 4 seats

DA 3 seats

FF+ 1 seat



North West

The ANC is the majority party with 21 seats.

The EFF is the official opposition in the province with 6 seats.

DA 4 seats

FF+ 2 seats

Northern Cape

The majority party in Northern Cape is the ANC with 18 seats.

DA is the official opposition with 8 seats

EFF 3 seats

FF+ 1 seat

Western Cape



