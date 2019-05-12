Politics

DA leader Bhanga believes SA voted along racial lines

EFF and FF Plus gaining ground as ANC struggles

PREMIUM
By Bhongo Jacob and Lulamile Feni - 12 May 2019

South Africans voted on the basis of racial division.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Xsê, #Elections2019 results declared
Xsê, #Elections2019 results declared
X