IEC will ‘vigorously’ oppose legal action by disgruntled parties

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it will "vigorously" oppose any legal action aimed at interfering in the conduct of the elections and finalisation and announcement of results.

In response to a letter from disgruntled parties demanding that the IEC undertake an independent audit by an auditor of the parties’ choosing and a “rerun” of the elections, the electoral body said on Saturday it had written to lawyers representing the parties advising that their demands were unreasonable and unlawful.