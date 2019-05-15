ATM to build on Eastern Cape foundation
Veliswa Mvenya, Eastern Cape leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), admits the party did not perform as well as it expected in the provincial polls. However, the party intends to use the opportunity to build itself from the ground up and prepare for the 2021 local government elections.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .