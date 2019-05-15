'Only two female premiers a 'step backwards' for ANC'

It was a "disappointment" and "a step backwards" that the ANC disregarded its own policy in appointing five male premiers in seven of the provinces won by the party in the elections.

That is the view of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) which on Tuesday called on the ANC to reconsider the appointments.

"These appointments are clearly a step backwards in the fight for gender equality and 50/50 balance in political representation between men and women in this year's elections," commission spokesperson Javu Baloyi said in a statement.

The commission said the ruling party had assured it and others during a conference on women's participation and representation in this year's elections "about its internal policy that will guide the party in ensuring that gender parity is adhered to".

"The ANC has indicated that it used gender parity as a criterion and the commission had anticipated that 50/50 representation where the party governs would be reached," said Baloyi.