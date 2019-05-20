Infighting rocks SA’s newest political party

The newly established Christian Political Movement (CPM) may be facing revolt from within. In a sign that all is not well, secretary-general Thenjwa Sellem tendered his resignation at the weekend but six hours later retracted it. In the letter, seen by the Daily Dispatch, Sellem told party president Brian Lonwabo Mahlati of ill-treatment from the party’s leadership.

