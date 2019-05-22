Mmusi Maimane: DA will tackle Helen Zille on her 'black privilege' tweets

"Well you clearly don't understand black privilege. It is being able to loot a country and steal hundreds of billions and get re-elected. If ppl want permanent poverty for the masses they are going about it the right way. #BlackPrivilege," she tweeted.

This is not the first time Zille is embroiled in public spat with the DA over her Twitter activities, having previously butted heads after she posted pro-colonialism remarks in 2017.

The move saw her temporarily suspended from DA activities after she was charged with bringing the party into disrepute by the DA federal legal commission (FLC) following instructions from the federal executive.

John Steenhuisen, who has been retained as DA chief whip after the May 8 elections, said that two DA MPs had also been referred to the FLC over Twitter posts last week.

This after DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia posted a homophobic remark when he said radioman Eusebius McKaiser was "a woman scorned" during a Twitter discussion between him and former fellow MP Gwen Ngwenya.

Another DA MP is in hot water for apparently mocking a political commentator who committed suicide during the social media controversy provoked by Zille's postings of last week.