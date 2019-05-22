Ramaphosa set to bite the Bathabile bullet and dump Dlamini from cabinet

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new cabinet next week expect the unexpected - including the possible omission of women's minister Bathabile Dlamini.

The exclusion of Dlamini is likely to send shockwaves through the ANC community, not least because she is currently in the powerful position of ANC Women's League president, but sources close to the president say he is willing to risk retribution from structures that support Dlamini by omitting her from the line-up.

Those who are assured a spot in Ramaphosa’s cabinet include new faces such as David Masondo, Ronald Lamola and Zizi Kodwa.

