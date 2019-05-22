Politics

WATCH | Julius Malema leads with the vosho as EFF MPs are sworn in

By SowetanLIVE - 22 May 2019
Julius Malema does the vosho in the National Assembly ahead of being sworn in as an MP on May 22 2019.
Julius Malema does the vosho in the National Assembly ahead of being sworn in as an MP on May 22 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Julius Malema showed his excitement when EFF party members were called to the front of the National Assembly to be sworn in as parliamentarians.

Donning his red overall, he walked towards the microphone and did a dance, before settling in position for chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to swear him and members of his party in as MPs.

Julius Malema couldn't contain his excitement when EFF party members were called to the front of the National Assembly to be sworn in as MPs on Wednesday. He walked towards the microphone and did the vosho, before settling into position for chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to swear him in.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SA's sixth parliament sworn in
Twitter in stitches over President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'jealous down' comment
X