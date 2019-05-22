WATCH | No room for corruption - new EC premier Oscar Mabuyane

The sixth administration in the Eastern Cape has no room for corruption - real or perceived - new premier Oscar Mabuyane said shortly after he was elected on Wednesday.

Mabuyane used the platform to address allegations of corruption where state funds belonging to Mbizana local municipality were allegedly siphoned.

On Saturday, Weekend Post reported that money to the tune of R1.1m was paid to Mthatha businessman Lonwabo Bam by the Mbizana Local Municipality.

In a sworn affidavit, Bam admitted to submitting an invoice to the municipality at the instruction of ANC treasurer Babalo Madikizela, saying he was paid even though no work had been done.