Politics

Oscar weighs options

Premier Mabuyane to appoint five women and one man to his cabinet

PREMIUM
By Zine George - 24 May 2019

The hunt is on for five “capable” women and one man to serve in Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s cabinet.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Grand sendoff for outgoing MEC Pemmy Majodina
Praise heaped on on Majodina
X