Pemmy not fazed by EFF

Newly appointed ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina arrived back from Cape Town Thursday saying the only way to deal with the militant and rowdy EFF MPs was to “keep calm”. She said calmness was the best medicine because the ANC, and not the EFF of Julius Mamela, had a lot to lose by virtue of being the ruling party.

