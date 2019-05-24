What Ramaphosa is expected to say in his inaugural speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa will set the tone for his new administration tomorrow when he delivers his inaugural speech following his swearing-in as head of state.

Thousands of people, including international dignitaries, are expected to gather at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria to witness him start his first full term as the country's president.

Ramaphosa is set to use the occasion to set out the type of government he wants to lead and to reassert SA's role as one of the continent's major voices on the world stage.

The choice of May 25, a day celebrated throughout the continent as Africa Day, is of great significance as it signals Ramaphosa's determination to locate his administration's vision within the developmental goals of the entire continent.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said the speech will be underpinned by the ideals of Pan-Africanism.

"The inauguration is taking place on Africa Day, so he will be speaking a lot of Pan-Africanism and South Africa within the continent and the issues of integration that he has been driving," Diko said.