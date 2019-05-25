Disband ANC Youth League's NEC 'by next Friday', demands member

A member of the troubled ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has instructed his lawyers to demand that the ANC national executive committee (NEC) resolve to disband the league's NEC by no later than next Friday.

Mzwakhe Nkambule has, in a lawyer's letter to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, threatened that should the ANC fail to comply with his demand, he will resort to dragging the party to court.

Nkambule is from the league's branch in ward 82 in Ekurhuleni.

He has also demanded that youth league president Collen Maine and Magashule's counterpart in the league, Njabulo Nzuza, be barred from further representing the youth league in the mother body's NEC meetings following their swearing in as MPs this week.