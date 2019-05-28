Politics

Eastern Cape premier picks his 10, wields whip

By Zine George - 28 May 2019

Newly appointed Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane announced his 10-member cabinet on Tuesday and gave them a stern warning not to be self-serving careerists.

